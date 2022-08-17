Vivo V25 Pro launch today: Check price, specs and how to watch the launch live

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Vivo V25 Pro will be launched at an online event at 12pm.

Vivo is all set to launch the new Vivo V25 series today in India. The Vivo V25 series will be the official smartphone for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The V25 series comprises two smartphones, the Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25. However, Vivo has only shared details about the V25 Pro model which will be launched at 12 PM in India.

Vivo V25 specs and features

Camera

The Vivo V25 5G will reportedly feature a 64-megapixel OIS Ultra-Sensing primary rear camera in its triple camera setup. At the front, it is expected to house a 50-megapixel Eye Autofocus selfie camera.

Display

The Vivo V25 Pro may sport an AMOLED display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate.

Performance

The smartphone may pack 8GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of internal storage. The handset may offer virtual RAM technology as well through which users can extend the RAM on the device virtually by up to 4GB or 8GB. Vivo has confirmed that the smartphone will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor. The V25 Pro may run on FunTouch OS 12.1 based on the Android 12 operating system.

Battery

The Vivo V25 5G will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh - 4,830mAh battery with 44W-66W fast charging support.

Colours

Vivo V25 Pro is set to feature colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design. As per the teaser video shared on Twitter, the back panel of the smartphone can be seen changing its colour from Turquoise to Blue when exposed to sunlight. Leaks suggest that the Vivo V25 5G will be launched in Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black colour options as well.

How to watch the Vivo V25 Pro launch live?

The Vivo V25 Pro launch event will start at 12pm in India. The event will be live-streamed on Vivo’s official YouTube channel.

Expected price and availability

The Vivo V25 Pro is expected to be a mid-range smartphone likely to be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. The Vivo V25 Pro will be available on Flipkart which has created a microsite for the upcoming phones, revealing some of the features and specifications.