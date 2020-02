Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Friday officially launched APEX 2020, the third generation APEX concept smartphone. This flagship product displays a major breakthrough in visual effects. APEX 2020 was expected to unveil the smartphone at MWC 2020 but because of cancellation of the event as coronavirus broke out, the company in a statement.

"It also showcases our ambition to achieve our aspirations step-by-step. vivo will continue to put APEX's innovative technologies into practice, allowing more consumers to be empowered by such technology," Harry added.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone comes with a 6.45-inch curved display that bends at an angle of up to 120° on both sides. This helps remove side edges and bezels from the front view and results in an ultra-bezel-less display.

The smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera and 48MP+16MP dual camera set up at the back.

"The 16MP front camera features a 4-in-1 super-pixel photosensitive chip, realizing the innovation of capturing clear images with the In-Display Camera."