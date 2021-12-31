Vivo to launch V23 series 5G phones in India on January 5

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, will launch the much-awaited Vivo V23 5G series in India on January 5. After Vivo teased the V23 5G and V23 Pro 5G smartphones during a Pro Kabaddi League Match, there was much speculation on social media about the price, specifications and colour options.

The Vivo V23 Pro is likely to be the “slimmest 3D curve display smartphone” in India.

Vivo is also calling the V23 “India's first colour-changing smartphone ". The colour-changing Fluorite AG glass of the smartphone “interacts with sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays to reflect a spectrum of brilliant colours," the company said.

While the teaser revealed the V23 in Sunshine Gold colour, speculations are rife that the two smartphones will also be available in Stardust Black colour option.

Here’s a look at the other features of the two smartphones:

Vivo V23 5G

India is likely to see the ‘first 50MP eye autofocus dual selfie camera’ in the V23 series. It will also sport an 8MP shooter. The smartphone may have a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone is tipped to have a 4,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The 5G-enabled model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is expected to sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, according to a Mint report.

Vivo V23 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 26,000 and Rs 29,000 in India, Gadgets 360 reported sharing views of tipster Yogesh Brar.

Vivo V23 5G Pro

Under the hood, the Vivo V23 Pro is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is expected to have a 3D curved screen with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display and 90Hz refresh rate.

Reportedly, the smartphone will have a 108MP camera as the primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Vivo V23 Pro may feature a 50MP and 8MP front camera. According to Brar, the smartphone is likely to feature a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The model may carry a price tag of Rs 37,000 to Rs 40,000 in India.

Read Also | Samsung Display dominates 2020 smartphone panel market with 50% share