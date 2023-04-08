English
Vivo T2 Series to launch in India on April 11 — Here's what to expect

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 8, 2023 6:34:18 PM IST (Published)

The new Vivo series will feature twin cameras. The phones also offer a full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1300 nits of peak brightness, 6000000:1 contrast ratio and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo will launch its T2 series in India on April 11 in two variants, Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. The T2 series will be sold on Flipkart. The makers have already dedicated a specific page for upcoming phones on Flipkart’s site.

The Vivo T2 series smartphones will have twin circular modules with two camera sensors and an LED flash on the rear. The T2 and T2x smartphones from Vivo may come in blue and gold colour options.
This device will have dual rear cameras consisting of a 64MP Optical image stabilisation anti-shake camera and a 2MP bokeh camera.
Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to Vivo X90: Smartphones launches in India in April 2023
As per reports, the smartphones will be priced below the 20,000 range. The devices may have 8GB of RAM and use the company’s own FunTouch OS, which is based on Android 13. The gadgets could come with 128GB of internal storage.
The Vivo T2 5G will reportedly house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. These devices are the updated versions of the T1 5G and T1x 5G handsets that were introduced in India in 2018.
The Vivo T2x smartphone was unveiled in China in May last year. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC chipset. It featured a 6.58-inch FullHD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device has a 6,000 mAh battery and 44W charging support.
Also Read: Twitter prohibits users from retweeting, liking, or commenting to Substack links
X