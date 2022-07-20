Vivo T1x launches in India today starting at Rs 11,999

Vivo launched the Vivo T1x in India on Wednesday. The phone is an addition to the T1 series. The budget phone has a starting price of Rs 11,999 and will go on sale from July 27 on the official Vivo website and Flipkart.

Do not let the price of the phone deceive you. On paper, it is as powerful as its more expensive counterparts and can easily give them competition with its “turbo” performance.

The device comes with a Full HD+LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor and runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It is available in 4/6 GB extended RAM, which allows the space in your internal storage to act as extra RAM as and when the phone requires it for a smooth run. The internal storage options are 64 GB and 128 GB.

It features a 5,000 mAh battery that can last you a long time, especially with its 18 W fast charging. The phone boasts an Ultra Game mode that gives you features like 4D Game Vibration, Do Not Disturb, Esports Mode, and more to keep you engrossed in gaming throughout the day.

The 4 layer liquid cooling system, on top of that, will help enhance your gaming experience even more. The two-camera setup on the device is also worth noting. It comprises a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. The selfie camera is an 8 MP shooter.