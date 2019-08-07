Vivo S1 India Launch: Check launch time, expected price and specifications

Vivo S1, the latest smartphone from stable of Chinese maker Vivo, is all set to launch in the country on Wednesday. The model, which was launched in China in March, is expected to cost approximately Rs 18,000 in India. Powered by MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC, the smartphone will come with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, fingerprint sensors and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Supported by an Android 9 Pie operating system based Funtouch OS 9, the smartphone will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The model will have a triple camera set up including a 16-megapixel primary sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support.