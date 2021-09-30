Vivo rolls out flagship X70 series with Zeiss lens in India; check details

Vivo has officially launched the X70 series in India. Vivo continues its partnership with Zeiss for the camera and promises better clarity and natural images. The Vivo X70 series offers two models -- X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. The smartphones will go on sale in India from October 7. Pre-bookings have already began online.

While Vivo X70 Pro with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB starts at Rs 46,990, the other one with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB will cost Rs 49,990. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB will be priced at Rs 52,990. The product will hit the market on October 7 this year.

Vivo X70 Pro+ will be priced at Rs 79,990 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB variant. This model will be available from October 12.

Features and specifications

Vivo X70 Pro with a 6.56 inch full HD+ AMOLED display comes in two colours -- Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black. The device powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor has 32 MP camera in the front and a 50MP camera at the back along with two 12 MP cameras and 8 MP periscope lens.

The device gets a fluorite AG coating for smooth surface that remains clear of fingerprints. Zeiss, with whom the firm had partnered with offers a tailor-made portrait mode for its users, Pro cinematic mode, and extreme night vision mode. The mobile is backed with 4,450 mAh battery.

Vivo X70 Pro+ comes with a bigger display of 6.78 inch Ultra HD+ AMOLED display. The model is powered by Snapdragon 888+ processor. The 50 MP camera on its back comes with a primary shooter, a Samsung’s GN1 sensor and the latest Gimbal stabilisation technology.

Other cameras include a 48 MP with wide angle lens, 12 MP for portraits and 8 MP periscope camera. The mobile is configured with V1 imaging chip for better gaming and camera performance. The device is backed with 4500 mAh battery with wireless fast charger sold separately.