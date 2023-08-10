vivo opens its largest flagship store in the country in Ahmedabad

The company is planning to expand to ten large-scale experiential stores by 2024, in addition to its existing network of 650 exclusive stores.

Smartphone maker vivo opened its largest flagship store in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The three-storey retail space spans over 7000 sqft.

“The new experiential flagship store is envisaged to enhance the buying experience of the customers by providing a new and interactive environment,” the company said in a statement.

It is said to have product demonstrations, consumer engagement initiatives, premium services, and sections dedicated to accessories, IoT, and gaming. The store will also offer monthly workshops along with several offers and schemes to upgrade to newer devices.

Furthermore, vivo has also introduced a new flagship store in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, its fourth in the country, with existing locations in Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

The company is planning to expand to 10 large-scale experiential stores by 2024, in addition to its existing network of 650 exclusive stores.

Speaking about the brand's focus on experiential retail, Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, stated, "Our relentless commitment to consumer satisfaction drives us to craft immersive and premium interactive experiences within our exclusive stores. Our modern experiential flagship stores have been meticulously designed to foster meaningful interactions between consumers and our products, all under one roof."

Acknowledging the significance of the Ahmedabad market, Channana added, "Gujarat stands as one of our pivotal markets within India, and we are thrilled to unveil our largest store in Ahmedabad. This expansion is in alignment with our long-term strategy of extending immersive retail experiences to consumers in Tier-1 cities."

According to vivo, these stores will comprise:

Consumer Activity and Photo Zone: This zone will provide patrons with a platform to enhance their smartphone photography skills through workshops, fostering direct engagement with vivo's management, and exploring diverse brand features.

Product Experience Zone: Showcasing the entire spectrum of vivo's product lineup, this zone complements the overall store ambiance, offering consumers the opportunity to interact with the brand's offerings.

Accessory and IoT Zone: Catering to the accessory needs of customers, this zone showcases vivo's complete range of accessories.

Service Centre: A dedicated service area for support for vivo customers, enabling them to access repair and maintenance services with ease.

Gaming Experience Zone: Gamers can explore the Ultra Game Mode in this section, customising game settings to optimise their gaming experiences and conserve battery life. Features include selective call blocking and notification management.

The flagship store is situated at GRF, 1st and 2nd Floor Pusti CrossRoads, Opp Brand Factory, Vijay Cross Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad - 380009.