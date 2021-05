Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Vivo on Friday has extended warranty services for its customers in India by 30 days for all Vivo devices. This extension is only applicable to customers who are currently in a city or state under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the lockdown being imposed in nearly 80 percent of the states in India, Vivo has assured it will address all concerns of its customers who were unable to visit a service centre.

The 30-day warranty as per Vivo’s press release will be calculated from the day when the service centre resumes business and it further clarified in a tweet that the extended warranty will be applicable only if the expiry date or replacement falls under the lockdown period. A free pick up and drop facility for customers will also be provided depending on the local restrictions where the customer resides.

This announcement comes close on the heels of another mobile manufacturer, POCO, who had extended the warranty of all its phones by 2 months for customers whose warranty was to expire in May and June.

Mobile companies are taking the heat and have postponed their launches of new smartphones including Asus and Realme while Xiaomi is launching their products virtually despite the widespread COVID-19 situation.

How to Check Warranty

To know your IMEI, dial *#06# or head to settings > more settings > About phone. Your IMEI number will be displayed. This can be keyed in at the Vivo IMEI website to get all details about your service warranty.

Vivocares Initiative

Last year when the first wave hit India, Vivo donated over 9 lakh masks, 15,000 PPE kits, and 50,000 litres of sanitisers to government agencies under the ‘Vivocares’ initiative. It had also pledged food for COVID-19 affected families and aid worth Rs 10 crore in India.

It is not only mobile manufacturers who have extended their service warranty to ensure customers do not fret but also auto majors such as Tata Motors, MG Hector, Toyota too have come forward to ease the hardships of the customers.