vivo launches the V29e in India with curved display and a colour changing back

vivo launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the V29e on Monday during a YouTube Live, starting at Rs 26,999. The device features a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which the company says is the first in the price segment.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM. It is available in two storage options — 128 GB and 256 GB.

The smartphone will also feature a 50MP selfie camera on the front. The main camera on the back will be a 64MP shooter with an 8 MP wide-angle sensor.

The battery capacity on the device is 5,000 mAh with 44W fast-charging support. It will run on the FunTouch OS 13, based on Android 13.

The device will come in two different colours — Artistic Red and Artistic Blue. It also features a colour-changing technology on the Artistic Red variant, which can shift the colour on the back glass from a burgundy red to black.