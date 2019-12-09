Business
Vivo V17 pro smartphone launched in India. See price, features here
Updated : December 09, 2019 02:11 PM IST
The Vivo V17 sports a dewdrop notch along with a diamond-shaped camera module at the back.
The device features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
The phone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, Vivo V17 comes with a 32 MP front camera.
