Vivo V17 pro smartphone launched in India. See price, features here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its latest smartphone Vivo V17 in India. The model is priced at Rs 22,990 and the sales will begin on December 17. However, pre-booking for the model has already commenced and customers can buy the device through various online and offline partners of the Chinese smartphone maker.

Features and specifications

The model sports a dewdrop notch along with a diamond-shaped camera module at the back. The device features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256 GB.

The phone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, Vivo V17 comes with a 32 MP front camera.

Connectivity features on the Vivo V17 include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone also packs a 4500mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging.

Flash sale of Vivo U20 begins

The smartphone maker has also started the flash sale of Vivo U20, one of its newer offerings. Launched in November, the U20 smartphone is available in two variants—4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB variants in Racing Black and Blaze Blue priced at Rs 10,990 and Rs 11,990, respectively.

The smartphone will be available on Amazon.in and Vivo India's online store. Those purchasing the model from Amazon will be eligible for benefits such as Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards.

According to the company, the U20 is manufactured at its Greater Noida facility. The Vivo U20 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charger inside the box.

The U20 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ 'Halo Fullview Display' with a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio. The device also comes with 16MP selfie camera and an AI triple camera setup at the back comprising 16MP+8MP+2MP sensors.