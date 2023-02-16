Vivo iQOO Neo 7 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

iQOO Neo 7 will be the first smartphone in India to pack in a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. The starting price of the iQOO Neo 7 5G is Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The price after the introductory discount will be Rs 28,499.

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has launched its latest flagship phone, the Neo 7, in India. The brand expanded its mid-range series with the latest smartphone that packs in major upgrades and features the Media Tek Dimensity 8200 processor for the first time in India.

IQOO Neo 7 Price and Availability

The starting price of the iQOO Neo 7 5G is Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The price after the introductory discount will be Rs 28,499.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs 33,999 whose effective price will be Rs 32,499 after the discount.

The phone is available exclusively on Amazon and the iQOO e-store.

Specifications

Display

The iQOO Neo 7 gets some flagship features including the 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ panel.

Storage and performance

The phone debuts the MediaTek Dimesnity 8200 SoC in India, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It also features Full Coverage 3D Cooling System and a larger cooling area as compared to its predecessor. It gets the option of up to 8GB of virtual RAM, making it a 20GB RAM phone.

Camera

The iQOO Neo 7 5G gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP OIS camera as the main sensor and two 2MP sensors for taking macro and bokeh shots.

It features a Vlog Mode to cater to the needs of content creators, a Pro Sports Mode, and a Pure Night View for low-light photography.

At the front, the Neo 7 gets a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and other features

The Neo 7 gets a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W FlashCharge facility. The brand claims that the phone can be fully charged in just 25 minutes.

Other features include Motion Control, dual stereo speakers, a 90fps gaming option, X-Axis Linear Motors, and more.