Vivo eyes AI-driven 5G devices for India market in 2020
Updated : December 25, 2019 05:19 PM IST
The brand took a big leap with capturing 17 percent market share - its highest-ever -- in the third quarter (July-September period) this year.
Vivo will launch unique products with stylish design, latest technology and powerful performance to match the fast-paced lifestyle of Indian consumers.
