vivo announces 'Imagine Smartphone Photography' awards

Smartphone brand vivo has introduced the "vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards" in collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery. This competition, as per the company, aims to provide a platform for photography enthusiasts to showcase their creativity through vivo devices.

The contest spans six categories: Nature, Portrait, Night, Motion, Architecture, and Culture. Shortlisted contestants will attend masterclasses by photographers Vineet Vohra, Rakesh Pulapa, and Aamir Wani.

Winners stand a chance to receive Rs 5 lakh, a vivo X90 Pro smartphone, and the title of a vivographer. Vivo said that their work will be showcased on Warner Bros Discovery and vivo's social media platforms.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “We're excited to provide a stage for enthusiasts to showcase their creativity. The 'Masterclass' with experts Vineet Vohra, Rakesh Pulapa and Aamir Wani will offer valuable insights to the participants.”

Film maker Zoya Akhtar said, “India has limitless talent .... This campaign shares a dedication to fostering creativity and pushing artistic limits, promising an electrifying journey for these photographers across India towards capturing moments of joy that transcend time and imagination.”

Tanaz Mehta, Executive Director - Advertising Sales South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “...this contest is (a) platform that spotlights budding and passionate photographers who are keen on sharing their stories with the world through pictures!”