vivo annnounces launch of V27 Pro on March 1 — Here is what we know so far

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 20, 2023 6:30:31 PM IST (Published)

The Vivo V27 Pro, if rumours are to be believed could be priced at under Rs 40,000 like the Vivo V25 Pro and will be the most expensive on the lineup. If Vivo does not change the RAM and storage size on the V27 Pro, users can expect an 8GB + 128GB variant.

vivo has announced the launch of its latest smartphones, the V27 series, on March 1 at noon. The lineup will include Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, and what sounds like a budget smartphone called the Vivo V27e.

The V27 Pro will have a “3D curved display” with a 120Hz refresh rate, with a 60 degrees screen curvature, according to vivo’s website. The display will most likely be a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel. The device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor.
The main camera is likely to be a 50MP shooter. vivo has confirmed that all three sensors on the back will be Sony IMX766V Sensor. vivo also seems to be focusing on enhanced night portraits on its website. So, that is a definite upgrade users can expect. The battery is speculated to be around 4,500mAh.
Also Read: WhatsApp users can now share up to 100 photos and videos at a time
The vivo V27 Pro, if rumours are to be believed, could be priced at under Rs 40,000, like the Vivo V25 Pro, and will be the most expensive in the lineup. If vivo does not change the RAM and storage on the V27 Pro, users can expect an 8GB + 128GB variant.
To jog your memory a bit, the vivo V25 was launched with a starting price of Rs 27,999, and the vivo V25 Pro was priced at Rs 35,999.
The vivo website also mentions the colour and thickness of the devices in the disclaimer section, which reads “Magic Blue edition is 7.4mm and 7.36mm of Noble Black edition.”
Also Read: iPhone 15 rumours: Thinner bezels, USB Type-C port, better camera and more
Smartphone launchVivo

Previous Article

Wipro slashes salary offer to freshers — ‘unethical,’ says NITES

Next Article

Explainer | The era of social media subscriptions has dawned — is that a good thing?

