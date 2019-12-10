Business
Vishal Sikka joins Oracle board. Former Infosys CEO once led SAP’s famed rivalry with Larry Ellison's company
Updated : December 10, 2019 03:25 PM IST
Sikka, 52, is counted as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert and Oracle, led by Larry Ellison, thinks he will help in business value and adapt to change.
For Sikka, the former Infosys CEO, the entry in Oracle’s board is a “switching loyalties” moment though he had long ended his association with SAP.
The former Infosys CEO was the SAP executive who led the company’s push into cloud computing and he never missed an opportunity to take a dig at Oracle.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more