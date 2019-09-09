Vikram intact in one piece: ISRO making all-out efforts to restore link with Chandrayaan 2 lander
Updated : September 09, 2019 02:16 PM IST
Vikram, with rover 'Pragyan' housed inside it, hit the lunar surface after communication with the ground-stations was lost during its final descent, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface, in the early hours of Saturday.
Chandrayaan-2 comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan).
The mission life of the lander and rover is one Lunar day, which is equal to 14 earth days.
