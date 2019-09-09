#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

Vikram intact in one piece: ISRO making all-out efforts to restore link with Chandrayaan 2 lander

Updated : September 09, 2019 02:16 PM IST

Vikram, with rover 'Pragyan' housed inside it, hit the lunar surface after communication with the ground-stations was lost during its final descent, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface, in the early hours of Saturday.
Chandrayaan-2 comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan).
The mission life of the lander and rover is one Lunar day, which is equal to 14 earth days.
Vikram intact in one piece: ISRO making all-out efforts to restore link with Chandrayaan 2 lander
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1300! How this stock eroded 98% investor wealth in just 1 year

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV