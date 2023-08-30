ViewSonic VX2728J gaming monitor review: A worthwhile companion for your virtual escapades

Console gamers always face a dilemma — Should they shell out a hefty bit of coin to get a top-of-the-line gaming monitor that can leverage their machines' latest-generation prowess? Or should they shell out about a lakh for a large-screen TV that is capable of 4K, high refresh rate and low latency? For me, as a console gamer, it all boils down to this — I need the best screen possible for the games I'm playing. It could be a monitor, which will be a foot away from my eyes, or a TV. I went with the latter.

But for PC gamers, it's a no-brainer. They need a gaming laptop with all the bells and whistles — high refresh rate, fast response times, great screen technology, etc. But all of this doesn't, usually, come cheap. Such monitors usually run into the tens of thousands of rupees, and while for a PC gamer that might seem like pocket change — given how much other components cost — it's nothing to sneeze at, either.

The Taiwanese-American tech company recently unveiled the OMNI VX28 series in the market, with the VX2728J, a 27-inch gaming monitor boasting a 180Hz refresh rate and an ultra-fast 0.5ms response time, being the flagship.

ViewSonic lent me a unit for review, and this has been my experience, which has been on par with my experience with other gaming monitors from this company.

Having extensively used the ViewSonic VX2728J for several days, I am now able to write about the features it delivers; what I, as a console gamer, miss compared to the TVl; and does any of it matter if you're only looking to play battle royales, battlegrounds and multiplayer games or e-sports? Its biggest attraction, I think, would be its Rs 18,999 price tag. It's the sweet spot — not so low that you'll be compromising on features, and not so high that you'll have to hold off on upgrading your graphics card for a year or so.

Let's first get the specs out of the way.

The ViewSonic VX2728J is available for purchase on Amazon India and MDComputer. In the box, you get the monitor, an adapter, a 3-pin plug, a DisplayPort cable, and relevant literature.

The specifications

Display: 27-inch IPS panel

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Refresh rate: 180 Hz

Response time: 0.5ms

Brightness: 250 nits

Connectivity: DP port, 2x HDMI, and headphone jack

Weight: 4.7 kg

The experience

Right off the bat, I was a little concerned about how my gaming experience would be on my PlayStation 5, as my current setup includes the OnePlus Q2 Pro 65-inch television, with a gorgeous display capable of 120 Hz and low latency. For the layperson, the refresh rate is basically the number of frames per second the display is capable of showing. In my TV's case, it's 120 fps. In the monitor's case, it's 180. No worries there.

But I was worried about a possible visual downgrade from 4K to Full HD and given that I would be close enough to the monitor to kiss it, I didn't want to spot any rogue pixels that could spoil my gaming experience.

As it turns out, I was worried unnecessarily, though I did see some pixels now and again.

The 27-inch IPS panel, bundled with the Full HD resolution, the 180Hz refresh rate, 250 nits of brightness, and 0.5ms response time, makes this a formidable monitor. Despite the lower resolution, the monitor delivers — the visuals are punchy and vibrant; the high refresh rate ensures no lag or screen tearing, making for a buttery smooth, fluid gaming experience; and the inclusion of AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync technologies allow the monitor to effectively minimises motion blur and screen tearing, which happens when the monitor's refresh rate and the graphic card's refresh rate are not in sync.

For reference, I tried out all AAA games that came out in the last five years — God of War, God of War: Ragnarok, Red Red Redemption 2, Grid 5, F1 23, and even the older Batman Arkham series.

Honestly, I did not miss my TV. Not much.

The inbuilt speakers leave a little to be desired — they would be a little more balanced and less tinny, but gamers almost always use a headset, so it's not as much of a problem as you might assume. I used the Sony Pulse 3D headset with my PS5 and I was fine.

The design

The ViewSonic VX2728J opts for a minimalist approach, blending in seamlessly with various environments, including workspaces. Its lightweight construction, weighing just 4.7 kg with the stand, ensures easy portability without compromising on quality.

The monitor's back panel is crafted from plastic and features a sleek black colour. Thin bezels on three sides enhance the display area, though a slightly larger chin at the bottom carries the ViewSonic logo.

The stand, designed with practicality in mind, supports adjustments in height and angle. This flexibility allows users to swivel, tilt, and even pivot the monitor as per their preferences, and this is an intuitive and straightforward process.

Other perks

The monitor also features various pre-set modes tailored for different types of games, such as first-person shooters (FPS), real-time strategy (RTS), and movies, giving users a few more options.

In conclusion

The ViewSonic VX2728J is a compelling option for casual gamers seeking a large display and a high refresh rate without breaking the bank, with a price tag of under Rs 20,000. However, the Full HD display could be a deal-breaker. That aside, the ViewSonic VX2728J is undoubtedly a worthwhile choice.