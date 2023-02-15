ViewSonic VP2768a monitor review: Excellent display for professionals on a budget

ViewSonic Colorpro QHD VP2768A Monitor Review: This is a monitor that is very much geared at content creation professionals — its sharp visuals, accurate, Pantone-certified colour reproduction and the ability to display 4.39 trillion colours should be more than enough to edit that perfect photo, or accurately colour-grade that video you're editing.

ViewSonic on Wednesday announced the latest in its ColorPro lineup of professional monitors — the VP2768a. The company has built a reputation for itself as one of the leading visual technology providers in the world, and the VP2768a is another feather in its cap.

I've had the chance to test the VP2768a and I have thoughts.

But before we get into that, let's dispense of with the specifications — my review unit of VP2768a is a 27-inch Quad HD (2K, or 1440p) monitor that's priced at around Rs 36,000 on Amazon. The monitor boasts of a 60 Hz IPS panel, a built-in ethernet cable port, a single USB-C cable for data, audio, and video, two HDMI 1.4 ports, and an I/O display port. Oh, and the USB port also supports 90W charging.

The monitor is an aesthetically pleasing speciment, with its symmetrical bezels and sturdy build that is quintessentially ViewSonic. The swivel stand lets you orient the monitor however you please — even vertically in portrait mode, though why anyone would want to do that is beyond me.

Note that, however, this panel does not support high dynamic range (HDR), but only standard dynamic range (SDR), so keep that in mind if HDR is essential to your creative workflow.

Which brings me to my review. This is a monitor that is very much geared at content creation professionals — its sharp visuals, accurate, Pantone-certified colour reproduction and the ability to display 4.39 trillion colours should be more than enough to edit that perfect photo, or accurately colour-grade that video you're editing.

This is the very reason this monitor may not be for non-professional consumers — accurate colour-representation doesn't mean it's always visually pleasing. It only means the display recreates real-world colours accurately, while most media consumption monitors have preset modes for cinema, sports, gaming, etc, that are more vibrant compared to the display. Plus, this is an SDR panel, not HDR, and with most content streaming online HDR, this monitor may fall short if that's what you're looking for.

The literature that comes with the monitor claims that each VP2768a is factory-calibrated with the aim of delivering Delta Es below two for the sRGB, EBU, SMPTE-C, Rec. 709, and DICOM-SIM colour spaces. What this means is that, at least on paper, there will be no errors visible to the human eye.

As for brightness, this monitor peaks at 350 nits, but that's plenty bright for content creation workflows — it's vibrant, the colours look natural and the screen has great viewing angles.

In conclusion

The VP2768a is not a monitor for everyone, but if you're a professional looking for a monitor that relatively light on the pocket at Rs 36,000 — there's also a 4K variant priced at Rs 45,000 — then this is certainly an option you could consider. For everyone else, there is no shortage of monitors that suit every need, such as content viewing, or even gaming, such as the XG2431, which comes from ViewSonic's own stable.