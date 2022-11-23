ViewSonic VP2756 4K ColorPro Review: The curious case of an excellent monitor

The ViewSonic VP2756-4K UDH monitor is a very focused, targeted device aimed at professional creators and editors, and is not meant for mass media consumption.

ViewSonic — the global visual solutions company — recently released the VP2756 27-inch 4K monitor aimed at professional creators and it is a curious one, for it absolutely aces the niche market at which it is aimed. But, for that very reason, may not be for everyone.

These days, computer monitors — or indeed any other types of displays — have become mass-market products. They need vibrant punchy visuals, appealing designs, high resolutions and refresh rates.

But those are media consumption monitors and would be objectively terrible for content creators or professionals for whom, colour accuracy comes above all else. It doesn't matter to them how purple Thanos is, or how realistic Michael Bay's explosions are — all that matters is whether or not the screen displays colour accurately, something that is rarer than one might assume in today's world of oversaturated, punchy screens.

Enter the VP2756.

Validated by colour expertise company Pantone, the 27-inch monitor purportedly brings " colours to life" — it comes with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut with a Delta E < 2 colour accuracy. What this means is it covers the entire spectrum of colours that are reproduced by computer monitors, and are perceptible at a glance. This means reliable — if somewhat muted — accurate colour information.

VP2756 monitor, with a 3840 x 2160 resolution, reproduces all eight million pixels accurately on the screen. If that means your movie or video game is not being displayed to your liking, you're not using the correct monitor.

Indeed, this will be a common theme throughout this review. It is a very focused, targeted monitor and is not aimed at mass media consumption.

If you're a digital artist, photographer or a creator whose work depends on reproducing colour accurately, then this is perfect for you.

The monitor is equipped with USB-C and USB 3.2 connectivity, HDMI ports, and DisplayPort (in) giving users a wide range of options.

The build of the monitor is solid with no flex whatsoever, and on the stand, it allows you to swivel, pivot, tilt, and adjust the height for the perfect angle.

The speakers are not the best, I've noticed, but this is something I'm willing to overlook as, for the third time, this is a monitor aimed at professional creators. It's for Avid, Premiere Pro, Photoshop and Lightroom more than Netflix, Prime Video or video games.

Considering what it set out to achieve, ViewSonic smashes it out of the park with the VP2756.