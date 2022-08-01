ViewSonic ties up with Gujarat government to support education

ViewSonic, a provider of audio-visual solutions and ed-tech solutions, recently bagged a tender for Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL). Under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the government launched a project named Gyankunj, a step towards a digital revolution in the state-run primary schools.

In this project, ViewSonic targets collaborating with over 5,000 schools and installing over 24,000 IFPs by 2023 of which 12,000 will be installed within this year.

Targeting schools across 33 districts, the company said in a press release that it is at the forefront of delivering its best-in-class ed-tech solutions, transforming traditional classrooms into smart classrooms.

Since 2020, the company claims it has captured a 55 percent market share. Additionally, its proprietary myViewBoard, a visual learning software with a customisable platform is now boasting a user base of over 5 million. Globally, ViewSonic recorded a growth rate of up to 16 times above the industry average.

According to the All India Council for Technical Education, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) is the Government of India's flagship programme for the achievement of Universalisation of Elementary Education (UEE) in a time-bound manner, as mandated by the 86th amendment to the Constitution of India making free and compulsory Education to the Children of 6-14 years age group, a Fundamental Right.

SSA is being implemented in partnership with state governments to cover the entire country and address the needs of 192 million children in 1.1 million habitations.