ViewSonic shows off cutting-edge tools for educators at Bengaluru symposium

By Vijay Anand

Mini ViewSonic showed off its latest education solutions centred around the myViewBoard ecosystem "to help drive greater collaboration across the education industry and community.

ViewSonic India, a leading global provider of visual solutions, participated at DIDAC India 2022, Asia’s largest and India's only exhibition and conference for education. The three-day event began on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

ViewSonic showed off its latest education solutions centred around the myViewBoard ecosystem "to help drive greater collaboration" across the education industry and community. "As a leading EdTech solutions provider, ViewSonic’s ViewBoard interactive displays and myViewBoard platform are being adopted by educational institutions and educators," the company said in a press release.

"The technological evolution in the education system in the last couple of years has been magnificent, creating promising opportunities for the established and emerging players. We at ViewSonic have been moving steadily to capture the market in the Edtech segment in India," Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager, ViewSonic, said.

ViewSonic showcased its "On Hybrid Learning Classroom", an integrated suite of hardware and software solutions for a seamless transition from a physical to a digital classroom; a "ViewBoard 75-inch 4K Interactive" display; the "IFP8652-1A" that allows the user to efficiently connect all the displays with a single tool enhancing engagement between educators and learners; "myViewBoard Classroom" tool that helps teachers streamline everything from taking attendance, facilitating students on task or sharing lesson materials from the dashboard; and an LED powered LS500WHP lamp-free projector to moderate the ambience of hi-tech classrooms.

The company also showed off ViewSonic Originals, an NCERT-based lesson plan which brings "life to the classroom by helping educators have pre-made content for an effective lesson from the NCERT Syllabus with various designed templates, 3D materials and videos while saving the files on the cloud for easy access and sharing".