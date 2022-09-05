ViewSonic showcases a range of collaborative solutions at InfoComm India 2022

By CNBCTV18.com

ViewSonic India is participating in InfoComm India, an event for technology companies to showcase their latest technologies and solutions. ViewSonic is showcasing its wide range of integrated visual display solutions at the three-day event, helping users work and communicate using these new-age innovative solutions for a hybrid environment. The event is being held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre.

In a press release, the company said that it emphasised improvising the hybrid space by showcasing a wide range of products such as displays from the ViewBoard, monitors and projectors. These various innovative solutions are compatible with interactive meeting rooms and are designed with integrated visual display solutions.

Work-space – Collaborative meeting spaces for hybrid workforces

ViewSonic brings visual solutions to the work-space environment with ViewSonic IFP8652-1A. It is embedded with web camera VB-CAM-002. Additionally, myViewBoard presentation connects all the displays with a single tool allowing one to set up, manage, and maintain devices in one network.

The presentation display CDE6520 embedded with video conference camera VB-CAM-201 is compatible with multiple operating systems. The camera VB-CAM-201 has a Stereo speaker and four array microphones with 3A audio processing technology. Additionally, it has automatic focus framing through voice tracking and automatic frame adjustment with up to 121-degree wide-angle FOV ensuring inclusive team communication in one frame.

ViewSonic also showcased some of its products which complement the hybrid meeting space. TD1655 Touch-screen Portable Monitor and VG2440V Webcam Monitor can extend the screen from other devices. According to ViewSonic, the products ease the meeting via mobile work or one-on-one presentations.

ViewSonic also showcased its Direct View LD135-151 LED Video Wall.

Education: Solution for Modern Classroom. Seamless Hybrid Education

ViewSonic unveiled myViewBoard Sens at the event as well. Not only Edtech tools, but ViewSonic also launched ID2456 Smart Podium Solution with MPP2.0 Active Pen.

ViewSonic also brought in display its newly launched LS500WHP and LS550WHE lamp-free LED projectors. Powered by LED technology, ViewSonic claims that the projectors possess more efficiency, reliability, durability, reduce ongoing maintenance, low power consumption, are cost-effective and are long-lasting.

Apart from these products, ViewSonic also showcased other products like ID1330 Pen Display, IFP9850-4 and IFP7552-A with myViewBoard Sens.

