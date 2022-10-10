ViewSonic launches 24-inch gaming monitor for Rs 25,000 — offers nearly 50% discount on launch

By Vijay Anand

Mini The new monitor, VX2405-P-MHD, has a 24-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and comes with an MRP of Rs 24,930, but the company stated in a press release that on Amazon and other retail outlets, the monitor can be purchased for just Rs 12,499 after applying various offers.

ViewSonic, the global visual solutions company, on Monday announced a new gaming monitor.

The new monitor, VX2405-P-MHD, has a 24-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and comes with an MRP of Rs 24,930, but the company stated in a press release that on Amazon and other retail outlets, the monitor can be purchased for just Rs 12,499 after applying various offers.

(Image: ViewSonic)

The monitor has an IPS LED panel that boasts of a response time of 1 millisecond — ideal for online multiplayer games that usually demand quick reflexes and equally fast response times.

(Image: ViewSonic)

The monitor comes with a peak brightness of 250 nits, which should be easy on the eyes, and has a slim bezel and minimalistic design, with a swivel hinge so that one can adjust the angle as per one's comfort. It also has a 178-degree viewing angle.

(Image: ViewSonic)

According to the press release, the monitor is also suitable for video/photo editing, or watching movies, and comes equipped with what the company refers to as "mega dynamic contrast" of 80 million:1.

Further, the monitor comes with two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, plus two back-firing speakers.