ViewSonic launches two new projectors for home starting at Rs 2 lakh

The projectors also allow screen mirroring and have a USB-C port for connectivity. Additionally, they also have features such as Bluetooth connectivity and Wi-Fi connection.

ViewSonic, a visual solutions provider, announced the launch of two Full HD Smart LED Home Projectors — X1 and X2. ViewSonic said that these projectors are its first lamp-free high-brightness smart projectors for home.

The new additions to the X-series — X1 and X2 LED projectors — are said to be designed for all home entertainment spaces with 3rd generation LED technology. Viewsonic also added that these projectors provide brighter visuals and vibrant colours with a lifespan of 30,000 hours and are embedded with a built-in Harman Kardon speaker.

Both projectors substitute frequent lamp replacement and hazardous mercury projecting high-resolution with its 3,100 LED Lumens of brightness. In addition, they also deliver bright and true-to-life visuals in Full HD resolution unaffected by ambient light, as per the company.

The X1 Smart LED home projector model can be mounted on the ceiling. For smaller rooms, ViewSonic’s X2 Short Throw Smart LED Home Projector can be set on a tabletop, projecting a 100" large screen from 1.53 metre away.

“The X1 is loaded with exceptional features such as a lens shift control knob that can vertically modify the image. Additionally, it offers versatility when placing the projector on the ceiling thanks to its 1.3x optical zoom lens,” Viewsonic said about the projector.

The projectors also allow screen mirroring and have a USB-C port for connectivity. Additionally, they also have features such as Bluetooth connectivity and Wi-Fi connection.