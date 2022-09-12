ViewSonic launches Pantone validated ColorPro Monitor for Rs 34,000

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini ViewSonic, a visuals solutions provider, announced a new addition to their latest Pantone Validated series — VP2756-4K UHD ColorPro professional monitor.

ViewSonic, a visuals solutions provider, announced a new addition to their latest Pantone Validated series — VP2756-4K UHD ColorPro professional monitor. The 27-inch full Ultra high-definition monitor claims to deliver unmatched colour accuracy and a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut.

According to ViewSonic, the Pantone Validated VP2756-4K monitor presents a high-grade 10-bit panel displaying more than eight million pixels on the screen. Additionally, the 27-inch display allows comfortable placement by maximising output with swivel, pivot, tilt, and height adjustments.

Commenting on the new launch Sanjoy Bhattacharya, director of sales and marketing – IT business, ViewSonic India said, "At ViewSonic, we aim to deliver the best of technology and features to our customers. Understanding the users’ needs and being overwhelmed with the high demand for our professional range, we decided to take our monitors a notch higher."

"The newest addition to ViewSonic's Pantone Validated professional series offers high-quality colour delivery, along-with exceptional features including advanced ergonomics to provide customised comfort. The new displays are designed to boost productivity while meeting industry standards to offer an efficient workflow to our consumers. Furthermore, the monitor is affordable and promises an unmatched performance for all creative professionals," Bhattacharya added.

The Pantone monitor offers IPS (3840 x 2160) resolution panel and connectivity options like HDMI, DP in, USB 3.2, and USB-C inputs. Offering a single-cable solution, the USB-C also facilitates faster data, audio and video transfer.

ViewSonic VP2756-4K Monitor will be available on Amazon and leading retail outlets across India for Rs 34,000 + taxes.

Also read: ViewSonic showcases a range of collaborative solutions at InfoComm India 2022