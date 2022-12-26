ViewSonic launches new work and business monitors

These monitors are equipped with features like clear images, a wide range of viewing angles, setup flexibility and eye care technology to ensure that the customers get a unique combination of tech and comfort.

ViewSonic, a visual solutions provider, on Monday, announced the launch of their limited edition work and business FHD monitors series, VA1903H-2-IN1 (19-inch), VA2215-H-IN1 (22-inch), VA2432-MH-IN1 (24-inch) and VA2732-MH-IN1 (27-inch).

“The monitors are targeted to allure users giving them the best experience of the latest features and technology. These monitors are equipped with features like clear images, a wide range of viewing angles, setup flexibility and eye care technology to ensure that the customers get a unique combination of tech and comfort,” ViewSonic said in a statement.

“The monitors are designed to ensure the productivity and efficiency increases through a set of advanced technology. Adding to the list of benefits, the monitor range also takes care of consumer health by providing eye-car technology to reduce the strain on eyes during screen time,” it added.

Commenting on the special edition monitor launch Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India, said, “ViewSonic is very excited to introduce these limited edition monitors to the Indian audience. Through this launch, we aim to contribute and transform India into a digitally empowered country and a knowledge-based economy. Each monitor in this category is embedded with the latest technology. Being the proud citizens of this nation, we are ecstatic to serve the best to our consumers and expand our portfolio dedicated to India. This launch will also help us to contribute our bit to the Indian economy and celebrate the spirit of nationalism.”