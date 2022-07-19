ViewSonic launches new 24-inch gaming monitor for Rs 33,300 on Amazon

Hometechnology news

The monitor is aimed at gaming enthusiasts and professionals who take part in in competitive first-person shooters (FPS), Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) games. 

Computer monitor company ViewSonic on Tuesday launched a 24-inch gaming monitor with a full HD resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate, and what the company calls "Blur Buster 2.0 Certification" to reduce motion blur. 
The ViewSonic XG2431 will be available on Amazon for Rs 33,300, the company said in a press release.
The monitor has an IPS display and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified to deliver a smooth and seamless gaming experience, the company said.
"Rich with features, ViewSonic XG2431 is an ultra-responsive Gaming Monitor that comes with a 1920 x 1080 Full HD (1080p) resolution that is supports adaptive sync for variable refresh rates (VRR) from both AMD and NVIDIA graphics units," the release said.
The monitor is also equipped with the technology to reduce motion blur and image ghosting, and has a response time of 0.1 milliseconds. "The monitor thus boasts of excellent motion blur reduction and maximized visual clarity in fast-paced, competitive games," ViewSonic said.
The monitor has an aspect ratio of 16:9, a HDMI, DP, USB-A 3.0, USB-B 3.0, and audio output ports and a backlight life of 30,000 hours.
“XG2431 is the most responsive IPS screen designed for a spectacular home gaming experience, loaded with attractive features and the latest technology a user needs for high-performance gaming. The monitor is affordably priced to expand our market reach and is ideal for both casual & enthusiast gamers," Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing  — IT Business, ViewSonic India, said.
The monitor has a bezelless design and comes with an ergonomic stand for flexibility with tilt, pivot, swivel and height adjustments, giving gamers the freedom to angle and move the display according to their comfort.
