ViewSonic launches interactive displays starting at Rs 4.25 lakh for edtech segment

ViewSonic, an electronics company specialising in monitors, has launched ViewBoard 52 Series, an interactive board for educational purposes with an embedded multimedia soundbar. The board comes in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch screen sizes at a starting price of more than Rs 4 lakh.

The multimedia soundbar has 15W front-facing speakers and a 15W subwoofer, along with eight built-in microphones that have audio detection and noise cancellation capabilities. It also features easy-to-access USB-C, HDMI, and USB Touch Ports.

The board runs on myViewBoard software, which has a comprehensive suite of applications, a press release said. The company claims that the product also has ViewBoard Cast, which purportedly helps improve group collaborations' efficiency and productivity.

The interface also features Side Tool Bars on both edges of the screen for shortcut menus. The ViewBoard 52 series operates Android 9.0 and is compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome, and Linux with full-touch input functionality for all connected BYOD devices.