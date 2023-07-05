ViewSonic launches 15.6-inch portable touchscreen OLED monitor

The new 15.6-inch ViewSonic VP-16 OLED monitors are now available on Amazon. They are priced at an MRP of Rs 75,000 and a EUP (end-use price) of Rs 49,999 (plus taxes).

ViewSonic on Wednesday, July 5, announced the launch of the VP-16 OLED, the brand's first portable touchscreen monitor featuring OLED technology. The monitor features a 15.6-inch FHD ColorPro display with Pantone validation.

Commenting on the new launch, Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing, IT Business, ViewSonic India said, “It is our constant effort to innovate and develop technology that enhances efficiency and caters to the needs of our consumers and we are thrilled to launch VP-16 OLED in India. It is the first portable display in our ColorPro series specially designed for professionals seeking flexibility in their work."

"The colour reproduction on the new model is extraordinary, and the USB Type-C connectivity adds to the resourcefulness of the monitor. We hope the new launch will help our customers bring their hard work to life, and we will continue pushing boundaries to deliver high-quality products,” he added.

The VP-16 OLED monitor is said to offer a wide colour gamut covering 100 percent DCI-P3, with a Delta E<2. The monitor's 100,000:1 high-contrast ratio also reportedly achieves true black and accurately displays lightness and darkness, meeting the precise colour demands of professionals.

“Additionally, the display emits lesser blue light than regular monitors, minimising visual discomfort and maximising comfortable viewing. The monitor also has a detachable protective cover, acting as a shading hood for an instant ‘dark room’ effect. This maintains a high-definition viewing experience regardless of the brightness of the environment,” ViewSonic said in a statement.

The OLED monitor offers a 60Hz refresh rate and USB Type-C connectivity with 40W two-way power charging. It can be powered by a laptop or provide power to a laptop or mobile device via pass-through charging when connected to a USB-C power bank or AC adapter. The monitor is equipped with a mini-HDMI port and a 3.5-mm headphone jack.

The VP-16 OLED comes with an ergonomic height-adjustable stand, which also features a tripod mount for additional flexibility, enabling users to adjust the monitor to five different angles.

