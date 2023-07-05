ViewSonic launches 15.6-inch portable touchscreen OLED monitor

The new 15.6-inch ViewSonic VP-16 OLED monitors are now available on Amazon. They are priced at an MRP of Rs 75,000 and a EUP (end-use price) of Rs 49,999 (plus taxes).

ViewSonic on Wednesday, July 5, announced the launch of the VP-16 OLED, the brand's first portable touchscreen monitor featuring OLED technology. The monitor features a 15.6-inch FHD ColorPro display with Pantone validation.

Commenting on the new launch, Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing, IT Business, ViewSonic India said, “It is our constant effort to innovate and develop technology that enhances efficiency and caters to the needs of our consumers and we are thrilled to launch VP-16 OLED in India. It is the first portable display in our ColorPro series specially designed for professionals seeking flexibility in their work."