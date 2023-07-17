ViewSonic introduces OMNI VX28 180 Hz monitors for work and play — Check details here

The OMNI VX28 monitors offer a refresh rate of up to 180Hz and a 0.5ms (MPRT) response time. Available in sizes ranging from 24-inch to 27-inch, the monitors offer a choice of FHD or QHD fast IPS displays.

ViewSonic recently unveiled its latest lineup of OMNI VX28 monitors, which boast features such as AMD and VESA-certified anti-tearing and anti-blur technologies, a blue light filter for eye comfort, fast IPS panels for colour accuracy, and a 180 Hz refresh rate.

The OMNI VX28 monitors also offer a 0.5ms (MPRT) response time. Available in sizes ranging from 24-inch to 27-inch, the monitors offer a choice of FHD or QHD fast IPS displays. The In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels, as per the company, deliver true-to-life colour performance.

Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing - IT Business, ViewSonic India, said, "We developed ViewSonic's OMNI gaming product line to meet the demands of casual gamers who want a display that is both versatile and multifunctional. We have integrated essential features for smooth gaming, productive work, and all-day eye care into the OMNI VX28 series. With this product line, consumers can enjoy high-resolution gaming experiences while maintaining comfort and productivity throughout their workday. Always striving to offer the best of technology and features, it is our constant endeavour to innovate display units that are technologically advanced, enhancing our customers' experience."