ViewSonic India exec says LED projectors have propelled the company to top position in India

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India, speaks about the company's adoption of new technologies, success in the AV industry, focus on LED projectors, interactive displays, and smart projectors, and commitment to eco-friendly solutions.

ViewSonic India, a leading player in the audio-visual (AV) industry, has recently made great strides with its adoption of new technologies, propelling the company forward. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President — Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India, shares insights into the company's strategies and innovations in this exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

'Pioneering LED Technology in Projection'

Ahmad said ViewSonic has been at the forefront of incorporating the latest technologies into its product offerings.

"With features like higher resolutions, increased brightness, and improved connectivity options, these projectors are revolutionising the way people experience presentations, movies, and games. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies into each segment, we are thriving in the AV industry," Ahmad said.

One of ViewSonic's most significant advancements has been the integration of pioneering LED technology in projection.

"LED displays offer numerous advantages over traditional, including enhanced brightness, better energy efficiency, and improved colour reproduction," he added.

'Interactive Displays for Enhanced User Experience'

"These displays are ideal for education, training, and collaboration, and we have been working to develop software and hardware solutions to enhance the interactive experience. These displays allow users to wirelessly connect their devices to a display or projector. These systems eliminate the need for cables and enable users to share content quickly and easily, making them ideal for meetings and classrooms," Ahmad said.

'Innovative and Smart Projectors Redefining Visual Experience'

Ahmad said ViewSonic is also leading the charge in creating advanced and smart projectors. These projectors boast higher resolutions, increased brightness, and improved connectivity options.

"By incorporating cutting-edge technologies across all segments, ViewSonic is reinforcing its presence as an industry leader," he added.

'Offering Both LED and Lamp-based Projectors'

Ahmad explained that ViewSonic India caters to diverse customer needs by developing both LED-based and lamp-based projectors. Each type has its advantages and is suitable for different applications.

"LED-based projectors typically offer several advantages over lamp-based projectors, including longer lifespan, lower energy consumption, and more vibrant colors. However, they may not be as bright as lamp-based projectors and may have limited compatibility with certain devices or inputs. On the other hand, lamp-based projectors also offer a wider range of projection distances and lens shift options. However, they typically require more maintenance and have a shorter lifespan than LED-based projectors. It is preferred in certain applications such as large-scale installations, conference rooms, and auditoriums," he said.

'Commitment to Eco-friendly and Long-lasting Solutions'

ViewSonic's dedication to sustainability is evident through its lamp-free technologies such as Laser and LED-based projectors, Ahmad said, adding, "This transition to lamp-free technologies not only reduces the environmental impact by minimizing e-waste but also lowers the total cost of ownership for customers, as they no longer need to replace expensive projector lamps. Our commitment to sustainability not only deliver exceptional performance but also contribute to a greener future."

'Unveiling the First Ever Experience Zone'

Last year, ViewSonic India launched its first-ever Experience Zone in Delhi. Ahmad said this allows customers to interact firsthand with the company's cutting-edge visual display solutions, including professional monitors, projectors, digital signage, and interactive flat-panel displays.

"It is a significant step towards strengthening the brand's presence in the country and we are expecting to open more experience zone giving our customers the immersive and informative experience of its products," he said.

'Continuous Innovation and Recent Product Launches'

ViewSonic India remains dedicated to continuous innovation, closely monitoring emerging technologies and market trends, Ahmad said. Its recent product launches include the M1 Pro Smart LED Portable Projector, the X1, and X2 Full HD Smart LED Home Projectors, and the X2000L/B-4K Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projectors, along with six new projectors in the Luminous Superior (LS) Series.

'Leading the LED Projector Market'

Ahmad said the projection industry is experiencing a new era because of LED technology. He said there is a sizable demand from customers for ViewSonic's efficient, sustainable, and green products.

"The corporate and educational sectors make extensive use of our LED projectors. Schools and institutions choose to use a variety of products, including quality and efficient projectors. Procuring the advanced technology, we were successful in moving to the top of the LED projector market," he said.

"In India, ViewSonic has emerged as one of the top players in the audio-visual market, especially in the LED segment. This is possible because we have focused on providing solutions that offer high brightness, long lamp life, and low maintenance costs, making them a popular choice for businesses, education, and home entertainment," Ahmad added.