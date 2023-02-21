ViewSonic ID2456 Pen Display review: Niche device for teachers, artists

ViewSonic ID2456 Pen Display Review: The display by itself is unassuming but the Active Pen rivals the Apple Pencil in terms of accuracy and minimal lag. The display stand that comes in the box is also impressive.

ViewSonic has its fingers in several pies — PC monitors, teaching tools, high-end projectors, you name it, they have it. One of the more impressive offerings from ViewSonic recently, at least in my opinion, is the ID2456 Pen Display.

ViewSonic lent me a unit for review, and I played around it for nearly a month. First, let's look at the technical specifications.

This is a behemoth 24-inch Full HD (1080p) touch display with support for ViewSonic's MPP2.0 Active Pen, and comes with a host of accoutrements, replete with an ergonomic stand that lets you adjust the display to suit your needs, and USB Type-C support that allows easy plug-and-play, and HDMI ports to connect to an external display with screen-mirroring.

You can connect the display to an external screen or a computer and use it as a real-time teaching tool, or, if you're artistically inclined, you can use this display as an oversized canvas — depending on the size of your external display of course.

The display by itself is unassuming — it looks like any standard 24-inch monitor — but truly comes into its own when you start using the Active Pen.

The Active Pen, in my experience, rivals the Apple Pencil

in terms of accuracy, minimal lag and supports 50-degree tilt and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, allowing you to emphasise your drawing or your writing as you would with ye olde pen and paper.

The ID2456 also boasts of other quality-of-life features such as 10-point touch and palm rejection while using the Active Pen to make for a seamless writing, teaching or learning experience — accidental touches or mistakes made by resting your palm on the display as you write are virtually non-existent.

Because this is such a focused device, the ID2456 is not for everyone — if you're a teacher or an artist, then this is right up your alley. ViewSonic claims that the Active Pen can last 100 hours on a single charge. While I've had no time to verify this exact number, I'm happy to report that I've only had to charge the stylus once during the testing period.

The display stand that comes in the box was a particular standout — the hinge allows you to adjust the angle of the display between 15 and 70 degrees, allowing for a wide range of use-cases, right from taking notes to making a presentation.

Furthermore, the display comes with inbuilt speakers, which means it can be doubled as a call conference device.

In conclusion

The ID2456 is a niche device. If you fall into the brackets mentioned above, then this device will be just right for you. The only thing that goes against this is that it supports only Windows 10 devices and Microsoft Pen Protocol, so it may not work as seamlessly with other operating systems. But considering the absolute market dominance of Windows, this should not be a problem for many.