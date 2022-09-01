    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    ViewSonic celebrates Teachers Day with an array of edtech products

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    ViewSonic, a global provider of visual solutions, is bringing an array of edtech products — both hardware and software — this Teacher’s day.

    ViewSonic, a global provider of visual solutions, is bringing an array of edtech products — both hardware and software — this Teachers Day. In a press release, ViewSonic said, “Offering integrated hardware and software solutions, ViewSonic India brings user-friendly, tech-equipped best-in-class products enhancing the teaching methodology for educators.”
    Here is the list of solutions:
    ViewSonic myViewBoard (software)
    The ViewSonic myViewBoard is an interactive tool for educators that offers visual learning, and educational content. The software solution can be used on any device. It also handles virtual classrooms with video conferencing and interactive tools. 
    ViewSonic VA2432-MH Monitor
    This is a 24-inch FHD display monitor with a refresh rate of 75 Hz and IPS technology. the screen extends support of Adaptive sync that, according to ViewSonic, eliminates screen distortions and reduces stuttering. 
    ViewSonic ViewBoard 52
    The ViewBoard 52 was recently launched and has an interactive interface for teachers. ViewSonic claims that the interface is loaded with user-friendly features to help educators and make their hybrid sessions effortlessly easy. 
    ViewSonic ViewBoard Pen Display
    The ViewBoard Pen Display is an FHD portable teaching device that allows teachers to write, create and organise notes. It also comes with a USB Type-C support cable for better connectivity.
    ViewSonic LS500WHP Projector
    According to ViewSonic, the projector is equipped with the latest LED Technology, offering high brightness and sharp colours. It also comes with a 360-degree title angle projection.
    ViewSonic’s range of solutions monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. 

