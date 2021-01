The asset management/investment management industry is continuing its digital evolution and operating transformation initiatives. After decades-long operating norms that have relied on heritage computer systems and long-held customary processes and deeply embedded practices, investment firms have been cautiously updating, upgrading, and digitizing their business’ operating environment.

A host of evolutionary as well as regulatory pressures and shifting customer needs/demands are impacting firms. A confluence of forces compels them to discern the must-have, future-forward digital technologies from the nice-to-have capabilities.

Most firms are adopting new operating practices that will increase efficiencies, bolster ROI, drive competitive advantages, and not only exceed the expectations of investors but totally delight them.

Operating from the side-lines, many firms have been observing how their competitors have dipped a toe in the digital technology waters and then waded further to embrace new systems/functionality and expanded capabilities while learning all-new skills to allow them to swim alongside the explosion of digital FinTech.

However, this simply no longer works for most enterprises. They have found they must scale up their operations with emerging digital technologies and learn to swim -- or sink.

So, what new technologies will asset management firms need to embrace to keep their heads above the waves and thrive?

Cloud – Hybrid, Multi-cloud – Asset management firms have begun migrating in earnest their operating systems to the Cloud, which offers various benefits, including increased security, enabled scalability, and new-found reliability. The latter means systems shouldn’t experience downtimes or outages but ensure 24/7/365 availability. This is particularly critical where asset management firms want to evolve/digitize their current monolithic systems or now work across seven or either or more third-party systems from different vendors. Cloud’s benefits have enabled DevOps and have helped popularize application architectures such as microservices, high-computing platforms, and APIs. Tangible business benefits are numerous and include enabling a shorter time-to-market and significant cost reduction, as well as fully-customized Cloud applications that meet each financial services company’s specific needs and goals.

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) will go mainstream as firms realize their full applicability and benefits. APIs offer new connectivity opportunities between internal operating systems and external sources that can assemble data, cull documents, pull in external market intelligence, and develop business insights. They enhance workflows and allow firms to focus on investment management areas and clients’ portfolios for better performance attribution and portfolio management and standardization of performance reporting. The adoption of APIs can be exceptionally beneficial for investment managers working with institutional investors. Besides, other services like risk management, security, data privacy, and payments can be significantly improved by allowing real-time integration and updates to become a reality.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science Tools – AI will be used across various functionality and workflows of investment management firms. The unparalleled growth of inflowing data – both structured and unstructured – is a huge boon to financial services firms in understanding customers and deriving actionable business intelligence. But extracting and making sense of the vast inflowing data, as well as already-captured data, can be difficult. Data science models will become mainstream must-haves. Optical Character Recognition, Predictive Analytics, Natural Language Processing. Robotic Process Automation and Machine Learning, among other data science tools, will enhance efforts to tame data, provide early red flags of risk spots, enhance investment analysis and identify investment opportunities, and empower portfolio management. Beyond these tools being deployed within model management for investment scenario analysis and performance reporting, they can enhance corporate business goals by ensuring company-wide compliance is up-to-date and that data privacy is appropriately maintained.

Differential Privacy – Differential privacy can avoid the duplication of data that typically occurs within financial services firms that build a common data lake for the customer and transactional information. Data analysts, modeling teams, and others download a copy of relevant data for their needs onto an analytical platform, which inadvertently creates copies of data and could expose that data to potential leakage. The need to protect individuals’ personal information and privacy is real and increasingly regulated. But financial firms still want to derive useful business insights. AI-driven solutions and data science-led privacy tools allow large customer datasets and personally identifiable information to be obscured and randomized and prevent the transfer of ownership of that data to other firms or even internal business units. But insights can still be derived without breaching individual data privacy rules.

For the asset management industry, the digital transition journey is far from over. In many cases, firm leaders are continuously weighing their options and taking cautious steps forward while measuring their ROI and assessing enhancements to their bottom line.

However, once deployed, we believe each of these technologies will prove their value and truly empower investment firms with a broad array of benefits – for 2021 and years to come.