An AI that can talk and write like humans has been released. Here's why that's scary

“Music is the most advanced form of mathematics.” This is an extremely insightful statement. It draws parallels about both subjects and how pattern recognition, intervals and inversions are integral to both. Yet try and find who wrote this and you will draw a blank. Extensive efforts aimed at pouring over archival information over the centuries and interviews with experts will also draw a blank. Because the sentence was not written by a human. It was generated by a computer.

The most advanced artificial intelligence model named the Generative Pre-Training-3 (GPT-3) was released a few weeks back. And users were left awestruck. Put simply, it is one of the most powerful computing models ever built. More specifically, it is a text-generating algorithm which assesses the likelihood that a particular word will appear with surrounding words and then teaches itself. Repeatedly. And gets smarter.

The inputs to the model comprise of half a trillion words and 175 billion parameters and all of the internet. Give it a topic and it will generate a 5 paragraph essay in less than ten seconds. Or engage it in trivia and one will not be able to discern whether there is a human or a machine on the other end. The GPT 3 features a vastly miraculous Artificial Intelligence, perhaps an achievement that many in the office world that one would always dream of. A machine that could mimic their responses, almost get human in responding linguistically to a particular situation. AI that will make your computer tell you what you are supposed to say next. A GPT 3 machine would make a chatbot look primitive. Indeed, control groups had results where up to 86 percent of folks erroneously believed language was written by a human as opposed to a machine. Put simply: this is scary.

That is not all, the model is free and open to the public via an Application Programing Interface (API). And the applications are many. Basic applications include replacing call-center workers with chat-bots while advanced applications include content generation, drafting legal notices. For the first time in human history, it is the white-collar jobs that are likely to be impacted. And at a time when jobs are scarce, and job creation is found wanting, the consequences are not pretty.

That said, the flip side is that GPT-3 is based on anticipation without context. So while the technology will no doubt impact jobs but the transition, for now, will be slow. Because contextual capacity is still unproven. That is, how does the model know whether that it spits out is contextually correct or not? Could it be grammatically correct, style-wise accurate, and yet not contextual? The answer: no and yes. Because regardless of computing power, the model is based on inputs and patterns. It is still missing the most human of elements. One that is subjective and much-maligned. That is: human judgment.

This also puts up a question: can there be a context that can be learnt by GPT? And how effectively can it do that? Because the key to effective communication is both context and style. The style will often reflect in patterns and can be learnt effectively by seeing patterns of data. Typically style is learnt by seeing what precedes a certain set of identified data, and what follows it. And this understanding is reflected in the way following bits are chosen. So pattern learning could be a consequence of style. However, style could be a consequence of both personality and context. That is where the glitch could potentially lie. So suppose if A were to have a flippant style always, it might not mean that the context is not very serious. The converse, if B were to have an angry and serious tone, it would not necessarily mean that the context is very serious. And again a computer cannot discern this. Not as of now at least.

For now, the GPT-3 poses some very real challenges. As we are increasingly glued to our phone screens and consuming vast amounts of information, the GPT-3 can generate content at an alarming pace. Content that may or may not be contextual but will further blur the lines between facts and “alternate facts.” And we would see an arena of what we may call “grey knowledge”. The knowledge that is repetitively derived from the same source, but cannot innovate or infer more, but at the same time knowledge that may simply convolute the information available.

We are about to enter an era of algorithmic bias. For the “right-minded” this can be a challenge. Because the model sources majority of its content from the internet and the discourse, for the most part, is left. Thus if a particular word says is associated with a particular sentiment—that’s exactly what the model spits out. Feed the internet enough false facts and the model takes them to be true.

If you thought that the Cambridge Analytica and deep-fakes scandals brought up significant concerns, this technology is at least ten orders of magnitude greater, simply because of the extent of motivated and tendentious conversations, it can generate. The scale could make Goebbels turn in his grave.

The future is here. But are we prepared for it?