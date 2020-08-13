Technology An AI that can talk and write like humans has been released. Here's why that's scary Updated : August 13, 2020 07:12 PM IST The most advanced artificial intelligence model named the Generative Pre-Training-3 (GPT-3) was released a few weeks back. And users were left awestruck. If you thought that the Cambridge Analytica and deep-fakes scandals brought up significant concerns, this technology is at least ten orders of magnitude greater. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply