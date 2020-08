Video conferencing application Zoom, which has gained popularity amid ‘work from home’ due to the pandemic, has crashed. The users of video conferencing application Zoom complained about problems in logging on Monday evening, indicating that the application has crashed.

Looks like @zoom_us is down. Unable to login... Getting error message- "System can't login Zuora system (3,299)". What is this #ZuoraSystem ? What happened to #Zoom ? — Srinivas Reddy P (@SRPasula) August 24, 2020

@zoom_us my zoom account has suddenly and unexplainedly been deleted. I have made a ticket but as I do not currently have a licence, I don't think you will respond by default. Can you help please? — Nadaav (@NadaavFilms) August 24, 2020

Hey @zoom_us someone in Russia is trying to activate a zoom account for my personal email. How do I stop this?? Nothing in your ‘contact us’ talks about accounts you didn’t sign up for. — Amanda Fencl, PhD (@alfencl) August 24, 2020