Business
Verizon sells early social-media darling Tumblr
Updated : August 13, 2019 11:19 AM IST
Tumblr is known for its devoted fan base and has been home to angry posts from celebrities likeÂ Taylor Swift.
The site has already been drifting in the face of competition from Facebook and its Instagram service and from Google's YouTube.
