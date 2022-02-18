Vedanta to invest up to $20 bn in semiconductor biz in India, roll out by 2025

Vedanta is currently holding discussions with a few states to finalise the location of the chip manufacturing plant under the new joint venture.
Taipei-based Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major supplier to iPhone maker Apple. It has recently expanded into areas, including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors.
The move to set up a joint venture between India and Taipei could spark fresh tensions with China, which claims the island country as its own. China is also one of the key exporters of semiconductors to India. In 2020, India spent $15 billion on electronics imports, of which 37 percent came from China, The Wire reported.