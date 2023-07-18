Vedanta awaiting Indian government's go-ahead for semiconductor plant

Foxconn pulled out of the $19.5-billion chipmaking joint venture with Vedanta last week. The latter is all set to begin construction of a semiconductor plant in Gujarat, for which it has roped in tech and equity partners.
Vedanta on Tuesday, July 18, said it is awaiting the Indian government's nod for incentives under a modified semiconductor production plan to begin construction of a plant in Gujarat, for which it has roped in technology and equity partners.
“Vedanta Group remains fully committed to building India’s first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera Special Investment Region in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat. Substantial progress has happened to tie up technology and equity partners in semiconductors and we will make an announcement soon,” read a statement from Akarsh K. Hebbar, Global MD, Vedanta Semiconductors and Display.
He added that the government of Gujarat has allotted Vedanta the land in Dholera and work is already underway to prepare it for construction of the fabs.
“We will await the Government of India’s nod to our applications under the modified scheme for semiconductor and display fabs. Thereafter, we will immediately begin construction and set out on the path to make India atmanirbhar in electronics in line with the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister,” he added.
Vedanta, in partnership with Foxconn, submitted a revised application to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to establish a semiconductor fabrication unit in the country. However, Foxconn pulled out of the $19.5-billion chipmaking project last week. Now, both parties are applying for semiconductor plants separately.
Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Twitter that Foxconn exiting the venture would not impact India’s semiconductor ambitions.
