Major setback for Vedanta as Foxconn withdraws from Indian chip JV

The Vedanta-Foxconn JV was meant to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat. Now Foxconn wants to remove its name from the entity, which has since become fully owned by Vedanta.
In a significant blow to Vedanta Ltd, the Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn on Monday (July 10) announced its decision to withdraw from a joint venture (JV) for semiconductor production in India.
The partnership between Foxconn and Vedanta, a prominent metals-to-oil conglomerate, was established with the objective of setting up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, India.
The move comes as a setback to India's aspirations of becoming a prominent player in the global electronics industry.
Last year, Foxconn and Vedanta had entered into a pact to invest $19.5 billion in the development of the semiconductor and display production facilities. The joint venture was expected to leverage India's ambitions to emerge as a major hub for electronics manufacturing.
However, Foxconn has now expressed its intention to disassociate itself from the project, stating that it is working towards removing the Foxconn name from the entity, which has since become fully owned by Vedanta.
"Foxconn is working to remove the Foxconn name from what now is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta," the electronics manufacturer said in a statement.
