Major setback for Vedanta as Foxconn withdraws from Indian chip JV

Major setback for Vedanta as Foxconn withdraws from Indian chip JV

Major setback for Vedanta as Foxconn withdraws from Indian chip JV
By Anand Singha  Jul 10, 2023 5:27:14 PM IST (Updated)

The Vedanta-Foxconn JV was meant to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat. Now Foxconn wants to remove its name from the entity, which has since become fully owned by Vedanta.

In a significant blow to Vedanta Ltd, the Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn on Monday (July 10) announced its decision to withdraw from a joint venture (JV) for semiconductor production in India.

The partnership between Foxconn and Vedanta, a prominent metals-to-oil conglomerate, was established with the objective of setting up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, India.


The move comes as a setback to India's aspirations of becoming a prominent player in the global electronics industry.

