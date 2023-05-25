Vedanta-Foxconn appoints semiconductor veteran Mike Young to oversee India manufacturing

With 34 years of experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing, Mike Young will be responsible for execution of the joint venture's manufacturing and operational processes.

Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL) on Thursday announced that it has appointed industry veteran Mike Young to oversee its upcoming chip manufacturing concern in India. Young has been appointed the Senior Vice President, Project Management Office and Manufacturing Operations. With 34 years of experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing, Young will be responsible for execution of manufacturing and operational processes at VFSL.

"Mike Young brings with him 34 years of extensive experience ... across multiple geographies with significant contribution to two high-volume startups. We are delighted to welcome him to Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited. He will play a critical role in establishing best-in-class semiconductor manufacturing processes and operations," said David Reed, CEO, VFSL.

Mike took a brief sabbatical after his role as CEO of Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC) in Singapore before joining Vedanta. Prior to his position at SSMC, he served as CEO of X-FAB Sarawak in Malaysia.

His earlier roles included those in companies such as X-FAB UK, STMicroelectronics, Siemens, Atmel, and Plessey Semiconductors. He boasts of expertise in managing high-performing facilities by implementing governance and control measures, driving continuous improvement, managing costs, and enhancing operational performance.

Mike holds a master's degree in Microelectronics Engineering from Middlesex University, UK, and a bachelor's degree in Physics from Aston University, UK.

"The global semiconductor industry is projected to reach $1 trillion in the coming decade, and India is at the cusp of becoming a major semiconductor player," said Mike Young.

"I am excited about this opportunity to work for a joint venture between two leading industry players, namely Vedanta and Foxconn, and look forward to creating global impact with the India semiconductor fab."

Vedanta has been on an aggressive talent-acquisition drive globally to attract leaders from the semiconductor industry. A joint venture between Foxconn and Vedanta Group, VFSL is looking forward to setting up a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab in India.

In February, VFSL appointed industry veteran Reed as CEO, and Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) as Senior Director – Human Resources in April. Most recently, the company hired IBM veteran Terry Daly as an adviser.