Vedanta-Foxconn appoints semiconductor veteran Mike Young to oversee India manufacturing

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 3:20:56 PM IST (Published)

With 34 years of experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing, Mike Young will be responsible for execution of the joint venture's manufacturing and operational processes.

Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL) on Thursday announced that it has appointed industry veteran Mike Young to oversee its upcoming chip manufacturing concern in India. Young has been appointed the Senior Vice President, Project Management Office and Manufacturing Operations. With 34 years of experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing, Young will be responsible for execution of manufacturing and operational processes at VFSL.

"Mike Young brings with him 34 years of extensive experience ... across multiple geographies with significant contribution to two high-volume startups. We are delighted to welcome him to Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited. He will play a critical role in establishing best-in-class semiconductor manufacturing processes and operations," said David Reed, CEO, VFSL.
Mike took a brief sabbatical after his role as CEO of Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC) in Singapore before joining Vedanta. Prior to his position at SSMC, he served as CEO of X-FAB Sarawak in Malaysia.
