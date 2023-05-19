English
Uttar Pradesh to be a major benefactor of decentralised renewable energy livelihood technologies

By Jescilia Karayamparambil  May 19, 2023

The DRE livelihood technologies have the greatest impact opportunity in Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest population in the country. It is followed by West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

While India has 12 mature decentralised renewable energy (DRE) livelihood technologies, collectively they have the potential to impact 3.7 crore livelihoods This livelihood impact potential translates into a revenue opportunity worth USD 48 billion or Rs 3.78 lakh crore, as per a report by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW)-Villgro Innovations Foundation.

The report revealed in Uttar Pradesh, the DRE livelihood technologies have a market potential of Rs 68,113 crore and can impact the livelihood of over 55.87 lakh people in the populous state. In states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, DRE technology has the potential to impact around 28 lakh livelihoods.
