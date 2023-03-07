Users will soon be able to update documents in DigiLocker through Aadhaar: Report

The new platform is currently only at a preliminary stage. The proposed platform will be Application Programming Interface (API)-driven with the MeitY helping the respective government ministries and departments to develop their own APIs that will be used alongside the system.
The government is working on building a platform that would allow people to update the documents they have stored on the government’s DigiLocker service through Aadhaar. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), which operates and launched the DigiLocker system, is currently in the process of talking with other ministries and stakeholders about the new platform, reported Economic Times. The new platform is currently only at a preliminary stage.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decline in women's workforce participation amid debate on menstrual leave
Mar 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Who was the first-ever Indian female actor — and more
Mar 7, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here
Mar 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart
Mar 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
“We are talking to the departments currently to onboard them for the project,” an official said.
ALSO READ |
If the project goes ahead successfully when people update any details on their Aadhaar they will be able to also update the same details across multiple key documents and IDs like driving licences, ration cards, voter ID cards and more. The changes will be made to reflect in both online and physical documents.
The automatic updating process will allow citizens to easily update their details across various government ministries, making the process hassle-free for citizens. The measure is also expected to save various government departments administrative time and costs, along with helping to cut down on the prevalence of fake and outdated documents.
The idea was first floated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month in her Union Budget presentation speech. “A one-stop solution for reconciliation and updating of identity and address of individuals maintained by various government agencies, regulators and regulated entities will be established using DigiLocker service and Aadhaar as foundational identity,” Sitharaman had said.
The proposed platform will be Application Programming Interface (API)-driven with the MeitY helping the respective government ministries and departments to develop their own APIs that will be used alongside the system. The system will also be built on a consent-based framework that will allow citizens to choose which ministries automatically update their records or whether any records are updated automatically in the first place.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!