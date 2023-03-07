English
Users will soon be able to update documents in DigiLocker through Aadhaar: Report

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 7, 2023 2:37:56 PM IST (Published)

The new platform is currently only at a preliminary stage. The proposed platform will be Application Programming Interface (API)-driven with the MeitY helping the respective government ministries and departments to develop their own APIs that will be used alongside the system.

The government is working on building a platform that would allow people to update the documents they have stored on the government’s DigiLocker service through Aadhaar. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), which operates and launched the DigiLocker system, is currently in the process of talking with other ministries and stakeholders about the new platform, reported Economic Times. The new platform is currently only at a preliminary stage.

“We are talking to the departments currently to onboard them for the project,” an official said.
ALSO READ |
Budget 2023 | Digilocker to support more documents, become one-stop app for KYC
If the project goes ahead successfully when people update any details on their Aadhaar they will be able to also update the same details across multiple key documents and IDs like driving licences, ration cards, voter ID cards and more. The changes will be made to reflect in both online and physical documents.
The automatic updating process will allow citizens to easily update their details across various government ministries, making the process hassle-free for citizens. The measure is also expected to save various government departments administrative time and costs, along with helping to cut down on the prevalence of fake and outdated documents.
ALSO READ | Twitter employee asks Musk if he has been fired, he responds with ROFL emoji
The idea was first floated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month in her Union Budget presentation speech. “A one-stop solution for reconciliation and updating of identity and address of individuals maintained by various government agencies, regulators and regulated entities will be established using DigiLocker service and Aadhaar as foundational identity,” Sitharaman had said.
The proposed platform will be Application Programming Interface (API)-driven with the MeitY helping the respective government ministries and departments to develop their own APIs that will be used alongside the system. The system will also be built on a consent-based framework that will allow citizens to choose which ministries automatically update their records or whether any records are updated automatically in the first place.
ALSO READ |  Twitter outage sparks user outrage as thousands struggle to access site
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
