Users may soon be able to tweet long-form content via Twitter Articles: Report

Social media giant Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature called Articles that could allow users to create long-form posts, exceeding the current 280-character limit, media website CNET reported.

The new capability was first spotted by tech writer Jane Manchung Wong.

"Twitter is working on 'Twitter Articles' and the ability to create one within Twitter. Possibility (of) a new long-form format on Twitter," Wong wrote on Thursday.

Also Read:

Wong also shared a screenshot of the Twitter Articles page, although it did not reveal any specific details.

A Twitter spokesperson told CNET that the social media platform was always exploring new avenues "to help people start and engage in conversations". The spokesperson said more information on Twitter’s work would be shared soon.

As the company did not provide any specifications about Twitter Articles, it is unclear if the feature will be limited to paid Twitter Blue members only or will be available to regular Twitter users.

In 2017, Twitter had increased its character limit to 280 for tweets from the earlier limit of 140 characters as users were not comfortable putting their thoughts in such limited space.

In the beginning, the micro-blogging platform had shot to prominence as it forced users to express themselves in limited characters. Users were, however, allowed to upload photos that might be screenshots of long articles.

Twitter rivals, Facebook and Reddit, already offer users the ability to write long comments and posts.

Meanwhile, Twitter is working on another new feature called ‘Flock’ that will allow its users to share tweets with a specific group of people, The Verge had reported in January. The ability is inspired by Instagram’s Close Friends feature. In July last year, Twitter had hinted at the new feature, which is then called “Trusted Friends”. Mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi said the feature is now starting to take shape, The Verge report said.