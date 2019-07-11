US to probe France's digital tax plan on tech companies
Updated : July 11, 2019 12:12 PM IST
The "Section 301" investigation will determine if the levy poses an unfair trade practice. Prior investigations have covered Chinese trade practices and European Union subsidies on large commercial aircraft.
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said in March that a 3 percent tax on the French revenue of large internet companies could yield 500 million euros ($563 million) a year.
USTR said in a statement the "services covered are ones where US firms are global leaders. The structure of the proposed new tax, as well as statements by officials, suggest that France is unfairly targeting the tax at certain US-based technology companies."
